Illinois lawmaker calls on Amtrak to give up control of Chicago's Union Station after series of safety issues

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Illinois congressman is calling on Amtrak to hand over control of Chicago's Union Station to Metra after a series of safety incidents at the busy train hub.

During a House Transportation Committee hearing, Democratic Rep. Dan Lipinski noted an accident last February where a worker fell on a circuit board, causing a computer outage that delayed trains through several rush hours.

Lipinski also cited an incident where a chunk of concrete fell from the ceiling, hitting a Metra train.

Amtrak owns the building. The train company said it has no plans to give up control.
