Illinois Secretary of State extends driver's license expiration for seniors 75 and older

The expiration date for Illinois drivers age 75 and older has been extended for one year.Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Tuesday, eligible drivers do not need to visit a facility to renew their driver's license until shortly before their birthday in 2021."I am mindful of the heightened risks associated with seniors contracting COVID-19, and that is why I have authorized this important change during this challenging and unique time," White said in a release.There are currently about 147,000 drivers age 75 and over with expired or expiring driver's licenses, according to the release.Letters are being sent to drivers that qualify for the extension. That letter should be kept as proof of the one-year extension, according to the Secretary of State.Driving records on the Secretary of State's computer system have been updated to show the new 2021 expiration dates for qualified drivers, and law enforcement agencies both state and nationwide have been notified of the extended expiration dates, the office said.Drivers who are suspended or revoked do not qualify for the one-year extension.In addition, all other drivers now have until Nov. 1, 2020 to renew driver's licenses or ID cards and license plate stickers.Customers are encouraged to visit www.cyberdriveillinois.com to avoid waiting in line at a facility.Those who must visit a facility must wear a face covering.