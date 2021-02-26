toll road

Illinois Tollways go cash-free, permanently

CHICAGO -- Tollway drivers can say goodbye to loose change and cash.

The Illinois Tollway said Thursday it will only accept cash-free payment from now on, a move it made permanent after transitioning to touch-free payment last March when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Payments must now be made with I-PASS or E-Zpass transponders, or online, the agency said in a statement. Drivers have a 14-day grace period to pay their tolls until they're slapped with a $3 fee.

To help low-income drivers adjust to the change, the agency will launch of program in May to waive deposits on I-PASS transponders and add $20 in tolls to people with household incomes up to 250% above the poverty line.

Illinois Tollway Executive Director José Alvarez said he hoped the changes would be transparent and ensure the safety of drivers.

"We remain committed to helping the state's efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and these changes will put our agency into a position to continue providing a world-class transportation network that supports the entire regional economy," Alvarez said.

A Illinois Tollway spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficillinoisez passtoll road
TOLL ROAD
Mile Long Bridge project along Tri-State Tollway reaches milestone
New Illinois Tollway reforms reduce costs of unpaid tolls, fines
30 years of changes on the Illinois Tollway
Icy roads caused 5-car pileup that killed 1 at I-94/I-80 interchange Saturday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baby killer released from prison early moves to Crystal Lake
New threat to blow up Capitol even as militia suspects are rounded up
Olympics gymnastics coach dies by suicide after trafficking charges
High ranking CPD official steps down after bar party that violated COVID-19 rules
Where the stimulus package stands in Congress, what's next
Free training available for construction trades, manufacturing jobs in Chicagoland area
Girl, 16, dies after saving younger brother from frozen OH lake
Show More
United Center to host federal mass vaccination site: sources
1 injured in Dan Ryan Expressway shooting
U of C Lab School parents, students hold rally for in-person learning
Woodworking team builds desks for remote learning children
Chicago police told to plan for outdoor summer events, source says
More TOP STORIES News