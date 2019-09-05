Westbound Indiana Toll Road reopens after police chase, 3 in custody

PORTAGE, Ind. (WLS) -- The westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road were closed for several hours near Portage following a police pursuit that ended with three suspects in custody, Indiana State Police said.The lanes reopened a little before 8 p.m.State police said the chase began in Valparaiso when an officer responded to a call about three males trying to break into cars. The officer saw a vehicle matching the description of one of those cars on Calumet Avenue. When the officer tried to pull the car over, it fled northbound and the officer gave chase.The chase led onto the Indiana Toll Road at the Valparaiso exit, and continued westbound. The car eventually crashed at mile marker 27.8 and the suspects fled on foot, state police said.A search was conducted by officers from the Indiana State Police, Valparaiso Police Department and Porter County Sherriff's department.Two of the suspects were found and arrested without incident, state police said. The third fled and attempted to get into one of the occupied vehicles that was stopped in traffic, before then trying to get into an unoccupied maintenance vehicle, according to Indiana State Police.Police said the maintenance worker tried to stop him, but the suspect reversed the vehicle and crashed into a semi, then put the vehicle in drive and fled a short distance before crashing into another semi.A Porter County Sheriff's deputy and two Indiana State Trooper opened fire on the suspect as he attempted to flee in the vehicle. After the second crash the suspect again fled on foot and was taken into custody on CR 200 West, below the Indiana Toll Road.He was taken to Northlake Methodist Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, state police said.An investigation by multiple police agencies is ongoing.