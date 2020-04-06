Traffic

Part of Chicago's Lake Shore Drive closed Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Transportation officials are warning drivers that the Lake Shore Drive Bridge over the Chicago River will be closed Monday.

The Chicago Department of Transportation announced that the bridge will remain closed from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Crews are closing the bridge for maintenance and testing, the department said.

It's part of the preparations necessary for spring bridge lifts.

For more information, you can visit the Chicago Department of Transportation's website here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchicagotransportationbridgedrivingroad closure
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois to get 600 ventilators from feds, Pritzker says state needs thousands more
Americans brace for 'hardest, saddest' week of their lives
2 Chicago Target employees test positive for COVID-19, company says
Fact Check: Pres. Trump pitches drug unapproved for COVID-19
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Chicago's Holy Week observers take faith online during COVID-19 pandemic
Fauci: Coronavirus could become seasonal
Show More
Chicago neighbors demand rent relief during coronavirus pandemic
Tiger at NYC zoo tests positive for COVID-19
Stateville Correctional Center inmate dies of COVID-19, coroner's office says
How to get money back for flight changes
What to know about Illinois' 11,256 COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News