Lane closures for Lake Shore Drive resurfacing project begin Sunday night

Crews will start closing lanes Sunday evening on Lake Shore Drive.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
It's to prepare for the resurfacing project between North Avenue and Monroe Street.

The two inside lanes of northbound and southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive from Monroe Street North Avenue will be closed for the first stage of the work, which is expected to last until mid-September. After that, the outer two lanes of northbound and southbound Lake Shore Drive will be closed.

The project is expected to last until October 6. The lane closures begin Sunday night at 6 p.m.

Drivers should expect delays and should consider alternate routes.
