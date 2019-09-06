Traffic

Lanes, ramps on Jane Byrne Interchange reopening this weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Big changes are coming up on the Dan Ryan and Eisenhower expressways this weekend and should alleviate traffic for motorists.

The inbound Dan Ryan exit ramp to Ida B. Wells reopens Saturday and the second lane on the inbound Dan Ryan ramp to the outbound Eisenhower will also reopen on Saturday.



The outbound Eisenhower exit ramp to Morgan Street will also reopen on Saturday.

Officials will discuss the latest milestones on the Jane Byrne Interchange project at a press conference Friday morning. IDOT has created a website, www.janebyrneinterchange.org, for the project that includes timelines and a livestream.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchicagonear west sideconstruction
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman from north suburbs killed in California boat fire
Man wanted for throwing bowling ball at victim's head in Cicero
Judge could rule on whether Sterigenics plant can re-open
Ohio woman tried to smuggle baby in carry-on
Dozens rescued during undercover human trafficking bust
Man found shot in Maywood forest preserve ID'd
VIDEO: Woman fights off robber armed with knife
Show More
Hurricane Dorian makes landfall at North Carolina's Outer Banks
Man texts girl for sex, dad lures him then holds him at knifepoint until cops arrive: prosecutors
Packers beat Bears 10-3 in NFL's 100th season opener at Soldier Field
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy with a few morning sprinkles Friday
'Brady Bunch' stars bring iconic sitcom home to life in new show
More TOP STORIES News