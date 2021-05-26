Chicago City Council delays vote on renaming Lake Shore Drive for Jean Baptiste Point DuSable

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10698038" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The name change of Lake Shore Drive to "Jean Baptiste Point du Sable Drive" would cover a 17-mile stretch of Chicago's most recognizable road.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council delayed a vote Wednesday on whether to rename Lake Shore Drive after Jean Baptiste Point DuSable.One of the items on the City Council's agenda Wednesday was to rename Outer Lake Shore Drive in honor of Chicago's first settler. A motion during the meeting has now pushed that vote back a month.The proposal was first introduced to the City Council in 2019. It was later revised to limit the name change to the outer drive, which would impact the city's harbors but not change the addresses of businesses and residences along Lake Shore Drive.Last month, a City Council committee approved the proposal which would rename a portion of Lake Shore Drive Jean Baptiste Point du Sable Drive." The Haitian-born DuSable is believed to be the first non-native settler in what would eventually become Chicago in the 1700s.The change would cover the 17-mile stretch of Lake Shore Drive from Hollywood to 67th Street and has a $2.5 million price tag.It's a roadway with a storied history, dating back to the 1800s and even has songs written about it."It's time for a change," said Rodney. "Chicago needs a change anyway.""It's an iconic route and you can't go changing the name," said Chris Crawford. "It's got songs written about it. It's a landmark I got over the Ida B. Wells, the Congress to Ida B. Wells, that made sense to me ,but this is a descriptive name of a valuable part of Chicago that we just can't change."Mayor Lori Lightfoot has come out against the name change, saying it could hurt tourism and marketing. Mayor Lightfoot has proposed renaming the Riverwalk for DuSable and finishing DuSable Park.A group supporting the new name, the Black Heroes Matter Coalition says it's time to take this historic step.