Traffic

Chicago City Council delays vote on renaming Lake Shore Drive for Jean Baptiste Point DuSable

By
EMBED <>More Videos

LIVE: Mayor Lightfoot speaks after Chicago City Council meeting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council delayed a vote Wednesday on whether to rename Lake Shore Drive after Jean Baptiste Point DuSable.

One of the items on the City Council's agenda Wednesday was to rename Outer Lake Shore Drive in honor of Chicago's first settler. A motion during the meeting has now pushed that vote back a month.

EMBED More News Videos

The name change of Lake Shore Drive to "Jean Baptiste Point du Sable Drive" would cover a 17-mile stretch of Chicago's most recognizable road.



The proposal was first introduced to the City Council in 2019. It was later revised to limit the name change to the outer drive, which would impact the city's harbors but not change the addresses of businesses and residences along Lake Shore Drive.

Last month, a City Council committee approved the proposal which would rename a portion of Lake Shore Drive Jean Baptiste Point du Sable Drive." The Haitian-born DuSable is believed to be the first non-native settler in what would eventually become Chicago in the 1700s.

The change would cover the 17-mile stretch of Lake Shore Drive from Hollywood to 67th Street and has a $2.5 million price tag.

It's a roadway with a storied history, dating back to the 1800s and even has songs written about it.

"It's time for a change," said Rodney. "Chicago needs a change anyway."

"It's an iconic route and you can't go changing the name," said Chris Crawford. "It's got songs written about it. It's a landmark I got over the Ida B. Wells, the Congress to Ida B. Wells, that made sense to me ,but this is a descriptive name of a valuable part of Chicago that we just can't change."

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has come out against the name change, saying it could hurt tourism and marketing. Mayor Lightfoot has proposed renaming the Riverwalk for DuSable and finishing DuSable Park.

A group supporting the new name, the Black Heroes Matter Coalition says it's time to take this historic step.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchicagokenwoodsouth looploopbronzevillegold coastlincoln parkold townsouth shorehyde parklakeviewhistorychicago city councillake shore driverace in america
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8 killed in Silicon Valley railyard shooting, shooter dead | LIVE
Southwest flight attendant loses 2 teeth after passenger attacks
Supt. Brown outlines new CPD foot chase policy
Kevin Clark, drummer in 'School of Rock,' struck, killed by driver while biking in Avondale
Madigan's former chief of staff indicted for allegedly lying to grand jury
Adam Toledo's family creates non-profit to help at-risk youth
Suspect blames mystery men for Mollie Tibbetts murder
Show More
Help name this adorable baby orangutan!
Northbrook police searching backyard for clues in 1982 cold case
Executive Producer Tony Shute looks back at career on final day at ABC 7
IL reports 1,139 COVID-19 case, 27 deaths
IRS tax refunds delayed again, which some say is unacceptable
More TOP STORIES News