Traffic

LIVE: High speed police chase underway in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- A high speed police chase has turned into a tense arrest as officers with guns drawn have surrounded a suspect's car on Houston's south side, on Reed Road near Highway 288.

The pursuit started in the southwest Houston just after 1pm, and at one point was along Highway 288 near Holly Hall, before moving through downtown Houston.

The suspect then jumped on East Loop southbound, approaching the Ship Channel bridge.

The driver later cut across the grassy area, leaving the I-610 main lanes and racing off down MLK Boulevard.

Along the South Loop near Kirby Drive, the driver smashed into some traffic barrels, but kept going with officers in pursuit.


The driver has changed directions repeatedly, and often ends up back on the South Loop.

SEE ALSO: Officers take down 4 suspects after wild chase on SH-288
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonpolice chasecar chasefreewaytraffic
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Blue Angels announce flight path, times for Chicago flyover
Video shows man who may have been Ahmaud Arbery at work site
Mayor Lightfoot announces 6 new COVID-19 testing sites to open in city
When will Clorox wipes again be plentiful in stores?
Restaurants in much of Ind. allowed to reopen at half capacity
What to know about coronavirus and pools
Show More
Trump faces coronavirus risk at home amid push to 'reopen' nation
Tips for shopping, staying active amid COVID-19
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Indiana AG's law license suspended for alleged groping
3rd Cook County correctional officer dies of apparent COVID-19 complications
More TOP STORIES News