Local lanes on IB Dan Ryan closed after crash, 1 dead

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Local lanes of the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway are closed at 59th Street after a fatal crash near Garfield Blvd. Saturday morning.According to Chicago Fire Department officials, one vehicle was stalled in a lane when it was hit by several other vehicles.A 39-year-old woman was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she later died.All local lanes will be shut down at 59th Street. Traffic is being diverted off at 63rd Street.Chicago police did not immediately provide additional information.