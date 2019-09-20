Traffic

Local lanes on OB Dan Ryan closed after semi-trailer hits wall

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Local lanes on the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway remain closed after a semi-trailer crashed into a wall near 31st Street Friday morning.

The crash occurred at 2:10 a.m. near 31st Street as the semi-trailer created a hole in the center median wall at the entrance to the local and express lanes. All outbound traffic is being diverted into the express lanes.

Illinois State Police said traffic will continue to be diverted to the express lanes possibly until the afternoon Friday.
