Fuel leaking from a truck closed part of Lower Wacker Drive downtown Thursday morning.At least 80 gallons of fuel spilled after the truck crash, which prompted a level 1 hazmat response. The crash occurred at the loading dock of Willis Tower near Adams Street.Crews had blocked off access to Lower Wacker from Ida B. Wells Drive, but all lanes were back open by 7 a.m. Upper Wacker Drive was not affected by the closure.