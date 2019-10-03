lake shore drive

Lake Shore Drive reopens on North Side after overnight flooding, police say

CHICAGO -- Lake Shore Drive has been reopened in both directions Thursday morning after a partial shut down on the North Side due to flooding.

The drive was shut down between Monroe Street and Hollywood Avenue for about two hours with high-standing water rendering the roadway impassable, Chicago police said.

The drive was reopened about 2:35 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning about 12:45 a.m. for parts of the Chicago area and especially on the North Side.

Up to 3.5 inches of rain could fall by the time the warning expires at 4:45 a.m., the weather service said.

Many south suburban counties are under a flood advisory until 5 a.m. as well, the weather service said.

The weather service said that under no circumstances should motorists try to drive through high-standing water.

