I-57 crash: Man killed while helping relative who ran out of gas

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- One man was killed and another was seriously hurt while helping a relative who ran out of gas Thursday morning on Interstate 57 near Country Club Hills.Illinois State Police say the driver of a white SUV lost control and hit the men as they were refilling the gas tank around 7 a.m.The medical examiner has not yet released the identity of the man who died. The second man who was injured remains hospitalized.All northbound lanes of I-57 were shut down near I-80 in the south suburbs for several hours.Police say the driver who hit the men remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.