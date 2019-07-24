Traffic

'How did he get on here?' Man on electric scooter zips through rush-hour traffic on Dallas freeway

DALLAS, Texas -- Add this to the list of dangerous things you should never do in the middle of the morning rush hour.

A man appeared to be flirting with death Monday morning as he crossed six lanes of busy I-35 in Dallas, Texas on an electric scooter.

Dashcam video recorded by Josh Weatherl shows it was just 8:54 a.m. when the man crossed from the far left lane of the highway to the far right.

In the video, you can hear Weatherl having a normal conversation with someone until the scooter commuter pops up.

"How did he get on here? How did he get on the highway?" Weatherl asks. "That is the most wild thing I've ever seen!"

"He was in the left lane! The speed limit on this highway is 70 miles an hour, bro!" Weatherl exclaims, still in shock.

There's no word what happened to the rider.

SEE ALSO: Giant teddy bear takes ride on Toyota down North Freeway
EMBED More News Videos

This could have turned into a 'beary' big headache for other drivers.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficdallassafetytexas newsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH: Robert Mueller testifies about Russia probe
Family of Matteson man killed in Boeing MAX crash files lawsuit
Attack on girl, 15, in Chicago captured on cell phone video
Woman killed in Lansing parking lot shooting
How to get your settlement from the Equifax data breach
Rutger Hauer, of 'Blade Runner' fame, has died at 75
VIDEO: ICE smashes car window to arrest an undocumented man
Show More
Local Puerto Rican community reacts to Gov. Rosselló allegations
Boy, 9-10 years old, found on West Side
Judge rejects juvenile sentence for I-75 rock throwing suspects
Textured breast implant linked to rare cancer recalled
Palatine shooting suspect arrested in Mexico
More TOP STORIES News