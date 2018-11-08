TRAFFIC

Metra, Amtrak trains impacted by Chicago Union Station signal problems

CHICAGO (WLS) --
No Metra or Amtrak trains were able to enter or exit Chicago Union Station for a brief time Thursday morning due to signal problems.

Amtrak officials said their signal system experienced a major communications issue. Maintenance staff were worked to correct the problem.

Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said the error occurred around 8:45 a.m. The system was partially back online by 9:07 a.m. and was back to normal by about 9:30 a.m., Magliari said.

Amtrak estimated that about two dozen trains were affected by the disruption, with delays ranging from five to 65 minutes.

Delays on Metra's BNSF Railway, North Central Service and Milwaukee District North and West lines ranged from 10 to 26 minutes, according to service alerts from Metra. BNSF trains were previously running behind schedule Thursday morning because of a separate mechanical problem.

Metra officials asked passengers to listen for real-time platform announcements or check metrarail.com for updates.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
