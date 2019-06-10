Traffic

Metra BNSF service disrupted after pedestrian hit by Amtrak train

BERWYN (WLS) -- Service on Metra's BNSF line has been disrupted after a pedestrian was hit by an Amtrak train in west suburban Berwyn Monday morning, Metra said.

Shortly before 11 a.m., Metra said all inbound and outbound train movement has been halted near Berwyn because of the incident. The condition of the pedestrian as not immediately known.



Metra said to expect extensive delays on the BNSF line.

Amtrak said train 380 is delayed. The train was headed to Chicago from Quincy.
