Trains must be talked through to proceed safely into the station. Delays will stack up as trains wait to proceed. https://t.co/zqzAO5FWt7 — Metra BNSF (@metraBNSF) April 11, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Signal problems at Union Station are causing delays on the Metra BNSF line Thursday morning.Initially,, Metra said inbound and outbound traffic was stopped at Union Station due to an Amtrak signal problem.Metra then said that trains must be talked through in order to proceed to the station and that delays are expected to stack up as trains wait to proceed.