Metra BNSF service resumes with delays after incident at Union Station, SWS line mostly unaffected

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Service is resuming with lingering delays on the Metra BNSF line Friday afternoon after an earlier incident at Union Station blocked all trains coming in and out of the yard.
According to a tweet, a train was blocking all tracks out of the yard and preventing the movement of equipment for the afternoon rush. The obstruction was removed shortly after 4:45 p.m. and service was resuming. Residual delays were expected throughout the afternoon as trains began moving again.
There was crowding at Union Station due to the delay, and an overcrowding prevention plan was implemented in the south concourse of the station.
Metra said Southwest Service trains were minimally affected by the blockage in the BNSF yard, and that trains on that line continued to to move through the station while the BNSF line was delayed.
Riders should listen to platform announcements as well as check the status of trains at metrarail.com.
