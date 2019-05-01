Metra BNSF, SWS, Heritage Corridor service disrupted for emergency track repairs at Union Station

Metra Alert - Union Station South Concourse tracks #2, #4 and #6 will be out of service until further notice due to Amtrak emergency station repairs, updates will be provided. — Metra SWS (@metraSWS) May 1, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Service on Metra's BNSF, Southwest Service and Heritage Corridor lines has been disrupted Wednesday morning because of emergency track repairs at Union Station.Metra said Union Station South End tracks 2, 4, and 6 are out of service for emergency Amtrak track repairs. Metra said trains may have minor delays entering and exiting Union Station and track changes are necessary.Amtrak said four commuter trains were delayed while Amtrak crews inspected the station area after a report of loose concrete above the track.