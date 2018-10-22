DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) --An inbound Metra BNSF train struck a pedestrian near Downers Grove on Monday, officials confirmed.
Metra Alert BNSF - Inbound and outbound train movement halted at Main Street, train #1266 struck a pedestrian— Metra BNSF (@metraBNSF) October 22, 2018
Inbound and outbound train movement was halted near Main Street in Downers Grove around 1 p.m. after inbound train No. 1266 struck a pedestrian, according to a Metra spokesperson.
Authorities did not release any details on the condition, gender or age of the pedestrian.
That train was delayed by at least half an hour. Outbound trains started moving again around 2:15 p.m., some with a major delay. Inbound trains were still stopped at that time.
Metra said customers should listen to platform announcements for delay times or visit metrarail.com for current delay information.