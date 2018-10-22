Metra BNSF trains halted in both directions after pedestrian struck

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) --An inbound Metra BNSF train struck a pedestrian near Downers Grove on Monday, officials confirmed.
Metra Alert BNSF - Inbound and outbound train movement halted at Main Street, train #1266 struck a pedestrian— Metra BNSF (@metraBNSF) October 22, 2018
Inbound and outbound train movement was halted near Main Street in Downers Grove after inbound train 1266 struck a pedestrian, according to a Metra spokesperson.
Train 1266 was delayed by at least half an hour. The duration of delay of BNSF traffic in both directions is unknown. Metra said customers should listen to platform announcements for delay times or visit metrarail.com for current delay information.
No further information was available. This is a developing story. Information will be added and updated as it becomes available.