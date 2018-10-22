TRAFFIC

Metra BNSF trains halted in both directions after pedestrian struck

An inbound Metra BNSF train struck a pedestrian near Downers Grove on Monday, officials confirmed.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) --
Inbound and outbound train movement was halted near Main Street in Downers Grove after inbound train 1266 struck a pedestrian, according to a Metra spokesperson.

Train 1266 was delayed by at least half an hour. The duration of delay of BNSF traffic in both directions is unknown. Metra said customers should listen to platform announcements for delay times or visit metrarail.com for current delay information.
No further information was available. This is a developing story. Information will be added and updated as it becomes available.
