TRAFFIC

Metra BNSF trains moving again after pedestrian killed in Cicero

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) --
Metra BNSF are moving again Friday night after a woman was struck and killed, according to Chicago police.


Inbound and outbound trains were halted near Cicero Avenue at about 7 p.m. due to police activity in the area, Metra tweeted. Trains were moving again as of 8:45 p.m.

The rail company said there had been an incident involving a pedestrian.



Chicago police said a woman was fatally struck by a train near Ogden and Kostner Avenues. She was not struck at a train station, police said.

It was unclear whether the woman was hit by a Metra train or a freight train.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficmetratrainsCicero
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Traffic nightmare on I-78, drivers fall asleep after 12 hour delays
Semi jackknifes on ramp from Indiana Toll Road to Chicago Skyway
CTA Holiday Train coming next week
Teen on ATV records Snapchat video, leads police on highway chase
More Traffic
Top Stories
Student dies days after becoming unconscious during swim practice
Kanye West appears to donate $150K to family of security guard shot in Robbins
Chihuahua on patrol: Ohio police department employs tiny service dog
6 rescued from elevator in building formerly known as Hancock Center
Holiday fun comes to Chicago; Skating ribbon, Christkindlmarket open
Man attacks parents, hides outside their home in Naperville
The electric kilo: Kilogram gets a historic update
Teen charged in Morgan Park High School explosion
Show More
Abrams says she can't win Ga. governor race
Judge rules White House must return press credentials to CNN's Jim Acosta
Judge to allow Chicago terror defendant hearing on odd guilty plea
Police: Man on cocaine drove 104 mph before crashing into Arlington Heights PD building
More News