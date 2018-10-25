TRAFFIC

Metra BNSF trains moving again after tracks cleared of downed power lines

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) --
Metra trains on the BNSF line are now running with extensive delays after earlier being halted because of downed power lines.

Metra said all trains west of the Cicero station were halted with no inbound or outbound train movement around 5 a.m.

The wires were taken out by a freight train leaving a train yard in Cicero. The gates at Ridgeland Avenue north of Ogden Avenue in Berwyn were also knocked down.

ComEd crews were on the scene to clear the tracks and and at about 7 a.m., the freight train began moving again. A short time later, Metra said BNSF trains began moving again.

Thursday morning, people trying to get into the city from the western suburbs experienced a nightmare commute.

"This is a nightmare, especially with it getting cold," said commuter Ted Phillips. "If it was a little warmer out, it wouldn't be so bad, but this is costing me money and everybody else. I am sure everybody going downtown is really, really impacted on this."

Metra said they apologize for the inconvenience.
