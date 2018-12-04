Metra Electric District's Blue Island service back on after downed wires

Service will continue early Tuesday morning on the Blue Island branch of Metra's Electric District line after 600 feet of electrical wires came down on the tracks the previous evening.Tuesday's morning commute faced potential disruption by additional repairs to the downed wires, but all trains were back on schedule before rush hour, according to Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile.The day's first inbound train was scheduled to leave Millennium Station at 5:40 a.m., Reile said. The line's University Park branch will also run normally.On Monday evening, inbound and outbound trains experienced extensive delays and service interruptions on the Blue Island and University Park branches after the wire failure near the Kensington/115th Street station, located at the intersection of 115th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, according to a Metra alert.Outbound train No. 701 - which runs on the University Park line and left Millennium Station at 4:32 p.m. - blocked trains on the Blue Line branch after stopping near the downed wires, Reile said. About 6:30 p.m., Metra officials moved the passengers onto another train.