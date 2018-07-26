Metra Electric trains halted at Hazel Crest after pedestrian struck

A pedestrian was struck by an inbound train on the Metra Electric District line near Hazel Crest Thursday morning.Inbound and outbound service was temporarily stopped for an investigation. It is unclear when trains will begin moving again.Metra advised riders to listen for real-time announcements on trains and on platforms or check the Metra Electric Twitter account or metrarail.com for the latest updates.ABC7 Eyewitness News will update this story as more information is made available.