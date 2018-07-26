TRAFFIC

Metra Electric trains halted at Hazel Crest after pedestrian struck

HAZEL CREST, Ill. (WLS) --
A pedestrian was struck by an inbound train on the Metra Electric District line near Hazel Crest Thursday morning.

Inbound and outbound service was temporarily stopped for an investigation. It is unclear when trains will begin moving again.

Metra advised riders to listen for real-time announcements on trains and on platforms or check the Metra Electric Twitter account or metrarail.com for the latest updates.

ABC7 Eyewitness News will update this story as more information is made available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficmetrapedestrian struckHazel Crest
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Save a life: Don't speed on Illinois roads
Semi crash closes WB Indiana Toll Road under US 421
Tree falls on parked car in Englewood
City repaves 100 miles of Chicago streets
More Traffic
Top Stories
Lakemoor police shooting: Man with 2 guns fatally shot, authorities say
Maurice Granton CPD shooting video released; questions remain
I-Team: The events leading up to Maurice Granton shooting
Mom out 300 ounces of breastmilk after USPS destroys it
Radio hosts face heat over 'turban man' comments called 'hate speech'
Trump to talk tariffs in Granite City, Illinois on Thursday
White House bars CNN reporter from open press event
Man shot in Rogers Park near Loyola University Chicago
Show More
Melania Trump will watch any TV channel she wants, spokesperson says
VIDEO: Small explosive detonated near U.S. Embassy in Beijing
Glen Ellyn family was at risk of losing home over court document mistakes
Police: Man charged with hate crime outside Starbucks had KKK hood in car
More News