Metra Electric trains moving with residual delays, power restored out of Millennium Station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra Electric trains are moving with residual delays after power was restored out of Millennium Stations, officials said Tuesday evening.

Power was fully restored around 7 p.m. Metra Electric officials said trains would be operating with residual delays as they wait for signal clearance.

A power outage at Millennium Station was first reported shortly before 5 p.m. By 5:20 p.m. the outage extended from downtown Chicago to 51st Street. Metra Electric said on its Twitter that power was restored at about 5:50 p.m. but shortly after 6 p.m. told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that power to the line had been shut off due to continuing issues restoring and maintaining electricity. At least one track was operational as of 6:30 p.m. and power was fully restored after 7 p.m.

Once the trains move out of Millennium Station they'll load and go instead of following specific schedules, Metra said.

Officials have not commented on the cause of the outage. The duration of the residual delays are not known.
