Metra Electric trains resume service after power restored from Millennium Station to 51st Street

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra Electric train service is resuming after crews restored power between Millennium Station and 51st Street, officials said.The power outage was first reported shortly before 5 p.m. By 5:20 p.m. the outage extended from Millennium Station in downtown Chicago to 51st Street. Metra Electric said on its twitter that power was restored at about 5:50 p.m. and train service would resume by 6 p.m.Extensive delays are expected as service resumes. Commuters had been told to seek alternate means of transportation.Officials have not commented on the cause of the outage.