Traffic

Metra Electric trains resume service after power restored from Millennium Station to 51st Street

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra Electric train service is resuming after crews restored power between Millennium Station and 51st Street, officials said.

The power outage was first reported shortly before 5 p.m. By 5:20 p.m. the outage extended from Millennium Station in downtown Chicago to 51st Street. Metra Electric said on its twitter that power was restored at about 5:50 p.m. and train service would resume by 6 p.m.

Extensive delays are expected as service resumes. Commuters had been told to seek alternate means of transportation.

Officials have not commented on the cause of the outage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchicagoloophyde parkcalumet parkuniversity parkhomewoodflossmoorpower outagepublic transportationmetra
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing man found dead in Chicago River in Lincoln Park
'The Bean,' Maggie Daley Park spray-painted by vandals; 7 in custody
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2019
FBI: Man robs 3rd Chicago bank in 1 week, $1K reward offered
Chicago's police union wants cases involving officers given to special prosecutor
Burbank teacher charged with sex assault, soliciting child porn from 2 students
Hundreds of thousands eligible to expunge marijuana charges
Show More
Pete Buttigieg battles low support from black voters, takes case to Rainbow Push convention
Woman fatally struck by Metra train in Cary
Chicago AccuWeather: Scattered showers, storms which could linger
Poll: American pride is at an all-time low
3 charged after stolen car crashes into bus shelter in Jeffrey Manor, killing man
More TOP STORIES News