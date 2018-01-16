TRAFFIC

Metra fare increases, service cuts go into effect in February

[File photo.]

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Fare increases and services cuts on Metra will take effect in February.

The fare increases going into effect Feb. 1 are:

  • An increase of $0.25 on all one-way tickets in all zones

  • The price of 10-ride tickets will go up by $4.25 to $7.75, depending on the zone

  • The price of monthly passes will go up by $9 to $12.50 depending on the zone

  • Weekend passes, which allow unlimited rides on both Saturday and Sunday, will go up from $8 to $10


Metra says some reduced fare tickets and passes will also go up.

Metra says service cuts on five lines will go into effect on Feb. 5.Weekday trains will be curtailed or eliminated on the North Central Service, SouthWest Service and Rock Island Line, and weekend trains will be cut on the Milwaukee District North Line.

"We are raising fares because everything we did last year will cost more to do this year," said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski. "And we are raising fares because the public subsidies that would normally help us cover those rising costs have been cut. We are simply using these funds to cover the increased costs of operating the railroad."

For more information on the changes, visit metrarail.com.
