Metra Heritage Corridor morning service cancelled after freight train derailment

Trains will not be running on Metra's Heritage Corridor Monday morning due to a freight train derailment.

About 3 a.m., the transit agency was informed of a freight train on the Canadian National Railway derailing and blocking both Metra tracks between Lockport and Willow Springs, according to a Metra spokesman.

As a result, the three morning trains on the Heritage Corridor line, which runs from Joliet to Chicago, were canceled, Metra said. The first Heritage train had been scheduled to leave at 5:45 a.m.

Passengers are advised to take the Rock Island Joliet, BNSF and Southwest Service lines as alternative transportation.
