TRAFFIC

Metra Heritage Corridor train service will resume Tuesday morning

EMBED </>More Videos

A derailment resulted in five cars on their sides, one of which was carrying plastic resin, according to a statement from Canadian National.

Monday evening trains did not operate on Metra's Heritage Corridor line in the southwest suburbs as crews continue working to clear a freight train derailment that has blocked the tracks since the early morning, but service would resume Tuesday, Metra said.

Metra tweeted Monday night that service on the Heritage Corridor line would resume during Tuesday's morning rush.

A Metra spokesman said the agency was informed about 3 a.m. of a Canadian National Railway train derailing and blocking both Metra tracks between Lockport and Willow Springs.

The derailment resulted in five cars on their sides, one of which was carrying plastic resin, according to a statement from Canadian National. A "minimal quantity" of the resin had leaked but has since been contained.

No injuries were reported and CN officials said there was "no danger to public safety," but the derailment caused morning service disruptions on Metra and Amtrak lines.

Metra initially canceled its morning trains on the Heritage Corridor line, which runs from Joliet to Chicago, according to Metra. The transit agency later announced that the line's evening trains would also not operate on Monday.

Passengers are advised to take the Rock Island Joliet branch, BNSF and Southwest Service lines as alternatives, Metra said. It was not immediately clear whether Heritage Corridor trains would be running again Tuesday morning.

Trains on Amtrak's Lincoln Service, which runs from Chicago to Kansas City, Missouri, were not operating on the Amtrak tracks between Joliet and Chicago Monday morning, according to service updates from the transit agency. The first northbound train of the morning terminated in Joliet and the first southbound train originated in Joliet.

Later trains were bypassing the Summit station and detouring along Metra's Rock Island tracks in order to make stops in Chicago and Joliet, Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said. Trains on other Amtrak lines to and from Chicago were also expected to be rerouted to the Rock Island tracks throughout the day.

CN officials said the cause of the derailment remained under investigation. It was not immediately clear when the tracks will be cleared.

WLS-TV contributed to this report

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficmetratrain derailmentWillow SpringsLockportJolietLemontRomeovilleSummit
TRAFFIC
1 injured in truck crash, fire on I-294 at St. Charles Road
SCARY VIDEO: Car narrowly misses Metra train after gate fails to close
Naked man ID'd in wrong-way interstate chase
South Elgin police respond to report of crash with entrapment
More Traffic
Top Stories
Charging documents reveal suspect's tactics, horrific new details in Jayme Closs kidnapping
Gunman convicted in Hadiya Pendleton death sentenced to 84 years in prison
1 injured in truck crash, fire on I-294 at St. Charles Road
Alleged victim accuses R. Kelly of trying to silence her
JB Pritzker sworn in as governor of Illinois
29 dogs killed in kennel fire near West Chicago
Man sculpts 7-foot bald eagle with snow in Indiana
Trump personally paying for Clemson's fast-food White House meals
Show More
Jason Van Dyke's attorneys ask for probation ahead of Friday's sentencing hearing
Government shutdown forces thousands to work without pay, many worry about trickle down effects
Feds request more time to indict Ald. Ed Burke
Illinois State Police investigate crash that killed trooper on I-294 in Northbrook
More News