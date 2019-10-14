Traffic

Metra Milwaukee District North, Union Pacific Northwest trains delayed after pedestrian struck by freight train on NW Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Trains on Metra's Milwaukee District North and Union Pacific Northwest lines are experiencing delays Monday morning after a pedestrian was struck by a freight train on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The pedestrian was struck by the freight train near Metra's Mayfair station. Inbound and outbound trains were experiencing delays, but at around 6:30 a.m., Metra said trains would be resuming normal service.




Further details on the pedestrian were not immediately available.
