Metra Milwaukee District North, Union Pacific Northwest trains delayed after pedestrian struck by freight train on NW Side

Metra Alert UP-NW - trains have been released for movement, Inbound trains #602 and #604 may be operating up to 35 minutes behind schedule, train #602 will express to Chicago and #604 will accommodate the Customers. — Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) October 14, 2019

Metra Alert MD-N - The tracks near Mayfair have been released and normal operations will resume beginning with train #2106. — Metra MD-N (@metraMDN) October 14, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Trains on Metra's Milwaukee District North and Union Pacific Northwest lines are experiencing delays Monday morning after a pedestrian was struck by a freight train on Chicago's Northwest Side.The pedestrian was struck by the freight train near Metra's Mayfair station. Inbound and outbound trains were experiencing delays, but at around 6:30 a.m., Metra said trains would be resuming normal service.Further details on the pedestrian were not immediately available.