Metra modifies service on all lines for the Friday before Memorial Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra will be offering riders modified service Friday, May 24, the Friday before Memorial Day to help get them home for the holiday weekend.
Some extra regular service and express trains are being added to the lines, while other regularly scheduled trains have been canceled. Some regularly scheduled trains will also make additional stops.
All riders should consult with their Metra line's schedule Friday to ensure their usual train has not been modified, as well as listen to platform announcements.
For a full summary of service changes, cancellations and additions to Metra's service on Friday, click here.
