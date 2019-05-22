Traffic

Metra Rock Island trains halted in Tinley Park after pedestrian struck

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Metra trains on the Rock Island Line were temporarily stopped Wednesday afternoon in south suburban Tinley Park after an outbound train struck a pedestrian.

Metra officials said inbound and outbound service was halted after Train 511, which was scheduled to arrive in Joliet at 12:55 p.m., hit someone near the Tinley-80th station.

Authorities did not release any information about the person struck.

As of 1:30 p.m., it was unclear how long trains would be stopped near the Tinley-80th station. Officials said delays are expected. An investigation is underway.

Metra riders should listen for platform announcements or check metrarail.com for the latest updates.
