Metra service disrupted near Union Station for Amtrak computer problems

Metra service in and out of Union Station is disrupted Thursday morning due to Amtrak computer signal problems, Metra said.All inbound and outbound service was initially stopped between Union Station and Western Avenue, affecting service on the Milwaukee District North, Milwaukee District West, BNSF, SouthWest Service and North Central Service. Shortly after 10 a.m., Metra trains were moving again, but service is still being affected by the computer signal problems and operating with extensive delays. .An Amtrak spokesman said there were, "Some delays as we are using manual controls due to a communications issue with the automated system."Metra said they will provide updates when they receive them from Amtrak.