A Metra train struck a vehicle late Tuesday morning on Chicago Southwest Side.Metra Southwest Service Train No. 811 hit the vehicle near West 87th Street and South Pulaski Road, officials said in an alert posted at 11:22 a.m. Train No. 811 was due to arrive in southwest suburban Orland Park at 11:39 a.m.Chopper 7HD was over the scene around 11:45 a.m. A black pickup truck was stopped close to the tracks. The front end of the vehicle was damaged.Chicago Fire Department officials said no one was transported from the scene. Metra officials said there were only two passengers on the train when the crash occurred. They were not hurt.Train No. 811 was stopped at the scene for an investigation and will not continue, because the first car behind the locomotive was damaged. Metra sent another train along an adjacent track to pick up the passengers and take them to their destinations.