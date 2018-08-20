Metra trains moving with extensive delays after mechanical failure at Union Station

CHICAGO (WLS) --Trains on the Metra BNSF, Southwest Service and Heritage Corridor lines are moving again but with extensive delays after a mechanical failure blocked traffic at Union Station, officials said.
A Metra spokesperson said a Southwest Service train had a mechanical failure heading into Union Station in Chicago. It blocked all inbound and outbound tracks for a time, but was cleared away shortly before 6 p.m.
Riders should expect extensive delays throughout the evening as service resumes. Commuters should visit metrarail.com and listen to platform announcements for further information.