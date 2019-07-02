Traffic

Metra Delays: Union Pacific Northwest Line service disrupted after pedestrian fatally struck by train in Cary

CARY, Ill. (WLS) -- Service on Metra's Union Pacific Northwest Line has been disrupted after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a train in Cary Tuesday morning, Metra said.

Metra said the pedestrian was struck and killed by train #603. Initially, both inbound and outbound trains were halted. Trains began moving again in both directions with extensive delays around 9 a.m.




The McHenry County Coroner's Office said it has been notified of a death. Further details were not immediately available.
