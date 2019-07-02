Metra Delays: Union Pacific Northwest Line service disrupted after pedestrian fatally struck by train near Cary

Metra Alert UP-NW - Inbound and outbound train movement halted near Cary, pedestrian struck by train #603, extensive delays anticipated — Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) July 2, 2019

Metra Alert UP-NW - An extra inbound train will depart Barrington at approximately 8:18 a.m., making all station stops between Barrington and Chicago. This extra inbound train will be operating behind train #634. — Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) July 2, 2019

CARY, Ill. (WLS) -- Service on Metra's Union Pacific Northwest Line has been disrupted after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a train near Cary Tuesday morning, Metra said.Metra said both inbound and outbound trains are halted near Cary after the pedestrian was struck and killed by train #603. Modified service is in effect, with trains halted north of Barrington.Metra says extensive delays are expected. The McHenry County Coroner's Office said it has been notified of a death. Further details were not immediately available.