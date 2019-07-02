Traffic

Metra Delays: Union Pacific Northwest Line service disrupted after pedestrian fatally struck by train near Cary

CARY, Ill. (WLS) -- Service on Metra's Union Pacific Northwest Line has been disrupted after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a train near Cary Tuesday morning, Metra said.

Metra said both inbound and outbound trains are halted near Cary after the pedestrian was struck and killed by train #603. Modified service is in effect, with trains halted north of Barrington.




Metra says extensive delays are expected. The McHenry County Coroner's Office said it has been notified of a death. Further details were not immediately available.
