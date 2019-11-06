metra

Metra UP NW outbound trains delayed due to switching problems

[File photo.]

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A switching problem is causing delays for Metra riders Tuesday during the evening commute.

Metra tweeted that all UP Northwest outbound trains are departing the Ogilvie Transpiration Center up to 40 minutes behind schedule.



Officials said the issue is caused by switching problems near Western Avenue.

Please visit metrarail.com or listen to platform announcements for current delay information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficmetracommutingtrains
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
METRA
Metra holding 2020 budget public hearings throughout Chicago area
Metra train equipment issues cause delays in two separate incidents Thursday
Metra to provide early getaway trains on Halloween
Metra tests new technology to detect guns, explosives
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'We could tell that he did not want us there': Victims of alleged racist incident at Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings speak out
NB I-57 shut down near Markham after shooting near 159th Street
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
Mayor already considering replacements for CPD Supt. Johnson: sources
Lawsuit: CPD raided wrong home in search for man already in prison
Crews demolish home teetering off of Lake Michigan cliff
Kittens glued to TV as black cat interrupts NFL game
Show More
Little Village pastor works to reduce gang violence, girl shot trick-or-treating still improving
Woman, 26, fatally shot inside parked car on SW Side ID'd
CPS releases proposed make-up days, amended budget
IHSA files appeal of temporary restraining order for CPS cross country sectional participants
Chicago AccuWeather: Cold with snow showers overnight
More TOP STORIES News