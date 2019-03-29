Traffic

Metra UP NW service disrupted after pedestrian struck near Edison Park

A pedestrian was hit by a Metra UP-NW train near EDison Park Friday morning, Metra said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra Union Pacific-Northwest service has been disrupted after a pedestrian was struck Friday morning, Metra said.



Inbound and outbound movement on the Metra UP NW line was halted after train 618 struck a pedestrian. The condition of the pedestrian is not known.

At around 8:30 a.m., inbound trains were departing Norwood Park and making all stops in Chicago. Outbound trains were operating from Park Ridge to Harvard.

Metra said extensive delays are anticipated and asks riders to seek alternative transportation if it is available.

The CTA will honor Metra tickets on the Blue Line at Cumberland, Harlem, Jefferson Park and Irving Park.
