Metra UP NW trains halted after pedestrian struck near Edison Park

Extensive delays: Train 618 struck a pedestrian. Please seek alternative transportation if it is an option. How Metra handles service disruptions: https://t.co/4XWnVLcbDe — Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) March 29, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra Union Pacific-Northwest trains are halted after a pedestrian was struck Friday morning, Metra said.Inbound and outbound movement on the Metra UP NW line is halted after train 618 struck a pedestrian. The condition of the pedestrian is not known.Metra said extensive delays are anticipated and asks riders to seek alternative transportation if it is available.The CTA will honor Metra tickets on the Blue Line at Cumberland, Harlem, Jefferson Park and Irving Park.