Metra Union Pacific-West service disrupted near Villa Park after pedestrian fatally struck

Service on the Metra Union Pacific West line has been disrupted after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a train near Villa Park Tuesday morning.

Metra said the pedestrian was struck by inbound train #26. All inbound and outbound trains near Villa Park were initially halted and are now operating with extensive delays.



Metra says the trains will be experiencing delays as the move past the incident site and some trains may be expressing our operating out of sequence.
