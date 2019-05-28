Metra Union Pacific-West service disrupted near Villa Park after pedestrian fatally struck

Metra Alert UP-W - train movement halted near Villa Park, pedestrian struck by train #26, expect extensive delays. Some trains will be terminating and originating at Elmhurst to provide some inbound service. — Metra UP-W (@metraUPW) May 28, 2019

Service on the Metra Union Pacific West line has been disrupted after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a train near Villa Park Tuesday morning.Metra said the pedestrian was struck by inbound train #26. All inbound and outbound trains near Villa Park were initially halted and are now operating with extensive delays.Metra says the trains will be experiencing delays as the move past the incident site and some trains may be expressing our operating out of sequence.