Metra Union Pacific-West service disrupted near Villa Park after pedestrian fatally struck

Metra said the pedestrian was struck by inbound train #26. All inbound and outbound trains near Villa Park were initially halted and are now operating with extensive delays.
Metra Alert UP-W - train movement halted near Villa Park, pedestrian struck by train #26, expect extensive delays. Some trains will be terminating and originating at Elmhurst to provide some inbound service.— Metra UP-W (@metraUPW) May 28, 2019
Metra says the trains will be experiencing delays as the move past the incident site and some trains may be expressing our operating out of sequence.