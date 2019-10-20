Traffic

Michigan Avenue Bridge to close for testing starting Monday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you plan to drive through downtown Chicago late Monday night, be aware a busy bridge over the Chicago River will be closed for testing.

The Chicago Department of Transportation announced., both the upper and lower levels of the Michigan Avenue Bridge over the Chicago River is will close at 11:59 p.m. Monday night and remain closed until 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Motorists on Upper Michigan Avenue that are traveling northbound are encouraged to turn west on Wacker Drive, then northbound on Dearborn Street, east on Ohio Street and then back to Michigan Avenue.

Motorist traveling south should turn west on Ontario Street, south on Clark Street, east on Wacker Driver, and then back onto Michigan Avenue.

Motorists on Lower Michigan Avenue that are traveling northbound are encouraged to turn east on Wacker Drive, north on Columbus Drive, then west on Ontario Street back to Michigan Avenue.

Motorists traveling south should turn east on Illinois Street, south on Columbus Road, west on Wacker Driver back to Michigan Avenue.
