Naperville survey seeks resident feedback on commuting experiences

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The City of Naperville is asking residents to fill out a survey to address commuter programs and make improvements.
Naperville said it approved a multi-year Commuter Parking And Access Work Plan in 2019.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to many people working from, resulting in new commuting patterns.
The city is looking for residents to provide input on their current commuter experience as well as their anticipated commuter plans in the future.
Naperville says the feedback from the survey will be critical in the coming months as the city reevaluates the Commuter Parking and Access Work Plan.
To fill out the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/2020commuterexperience.
