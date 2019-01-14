All four lanes of northbound traffic on I-294 and one southbound lane are blocked due to a truck crash and fire near St. Charles Road near Berkeley, officials said.The crash and fire happened just after 7 p.m. Officials have not released any details about the crash, including how many people were involved, how many injuries may have been sustained or how severe they are. They have not said if there were any fatalities.There are extensive traffic delays and drivers should seek alternate routes.The duration of the lane closures and delays was not immediately known