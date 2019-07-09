Traffic

NB I-294 lanes reopen after 7-vehicle crash in Des Plaines

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- A seven-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of I-294 created long traffic backups Monday morning.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out conditions on our live traffic map

The crash occurred at about 5:45 a.m., Illinois State Police said. One of the vehicles involved in the crash is a car transporter. One minor injury was reported in the crash, police said.

Initially, all northbound lanes were blocked at Oakton Street just south of Dempster Street. At about 6:20 a.m., crews managed to open two middle lane and by about 7:15 a.m., two more lanes were reopened.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficdes plainescrash
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kidnapping suspect fatally shot by police on NW Side ID'd
Suburban Chicago HS prepares send-off for nun nominated for ESPY Award
New CPD recruits graduating as city works to curb violence
7-Eleven Day celebrates with free Slurpees
5 ways to save money on car maintenance this summer
High school principal removed after refuting Holocaust was factual
The Lion King's Rafiki helps family with gender reveal at Disney World
Show More
Obamacare faces major court test with health benefits on the line
Alzheimer's patient and wife plead for return of stolen custom electric bike
Dress as a cow, get free food at Chick-fil-A
Pickpocket targets women at Lakeview bars, clubs: police
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, sunny Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News