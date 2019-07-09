NB I-294 lanes reopen after 7-vehicle crash in Des Plaines

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- A seven-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of I-294 created long traffic backups Monday morning.The crash occurred at about 5:45 a.m., Illinois State Police said. One of the vehicles involved in the crash is a car transporter. One minor injury was reported in the crash, police said.Initially, all northbound lanes were blocked at Oakton Street just south of Dempster Street. At about 6:20 a.m., crews managed to open two middle lane and by about 7:15 a.m., two more lanes were reopened.