TRAFFIC

NB I-294 partially reopened at St. Charles Road near Berkeley after truck crash, fire

All four lanes of northbound traffic on I-294 and one southbound lane are blocked due to a truck crash and fire near St. Charles Road, officials said.

BERKELEY, Ill. (WLS) --
Two northbound lanes of I-294 remain closed after a truck crash and fire near St. Charles Road, officials said. All southbound lanes have reopened.

The crash and fire happened just after 7 p.m. Officials have not released any details about the crash, including how many people were involved, how many injuries may have been sustained or how severe they are. They have not said if there were any fatalities.

There are extensive traffic delays and drivers should seek alternate routes.

The duration of the lane closures and delays was not immediately known
