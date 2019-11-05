Traffic

Northbound I-57 shut down between 159th, 147th streets near Markham for shooting investigation

MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS) -- The northbound lanes of I-57 are shut down between 159th Street and 147th Street near Markham for a shooting investigation, Illinois State Police said.

State police said they were alerted by Oak Lawn police of a possible shooting victim at a local hospital just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. The victim, who state police have only identified as a male, told them the he had been shot while driving on I-57.

State police said all northbound lanes are shut down between 147th Street and 159th Street for the investigation. Traffic is being routed off the expressway at 159th and then back on at 147th.

No further details about the circumstances of the shooting or the investigation have been released.
