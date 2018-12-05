TRAFFIC

Northbound lanes of Cline Avenue in northwest Indiana re-opened after jackknifed semi

EMBED </>More Videos

A jackknifed semi has created a massive traffic backup in northwest Indiana Wednesday morning.

A jackknifed semi created a massive traffic backup in northwest Indiana Wednesday morning.

All northbound lanes of Cline Avenue were blocked at Chicago Avenue because of the jackknifed semi.By 7 a.m., crews had cleared the semi from the road and the northbound lanes were reopened.
LIVE TRAFFIC: Check conditions on our live traffic map

Wednesday, morning, Chopper 7HD flew overhead as traffic backed up more than four miles from I-80/94 up to Chicago Avenue.

There are no reports of any injuries. Freezing drizzle Wednesday morning has created icy conditions across the Chicago area and drivers are asked to take caution.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcrash
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Plan unveiled to reconfigure Logan Square traffic circle
Metra Electric District's Blue Island service back on after downed wires
Stalled train disrupts IB service on Metra Milwaukee District West Line
CTA Holiday Bus hits the road
More Traffic
Top Stories
World bids farewell to President George HW Bush today
Report: Whitney Young HS on soft lockdown Wednesday after 2nd threat
Man charged in fatal West Side stabbing
Teacher strikes continue for second day in Chicago, Geneva
3 injured after irritant sprayed inside Peninsula Hotel
South suburban band teacher charged for sharing child porn
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with morning flurries Wednesday
Woman claims she was secretly filmed by hotel employee, then blackmailed
Show More
Airline: Elderly woman was not abandoned at O'Hare for many hours
Lincoln Park woman alarmed by violent dog attack
Mueller recommends no jail time for Michael Flynn, citing cooperation
Kevin Hart named 2019 Oscars host
More News