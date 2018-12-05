A jackknifed semi created a massive traffic backup in northwest Indiana Wednesday morning.
All northbound lanes of Cline Avenue were blocked at Chicago Avenue because of the jackknifed semi.By 7 a.m., crews had cleared the semi from the road and the northbound lanes were reopened.
Wednesday, morning, Chopper 7HD flew overhead as traffic backed up more than four miles from I-80/94 up to Chicago Avenue.
There are no reports of any injuries. Freezing drizzle Wednesday morning has created icy conditions across the Chicago area and drivers are asked to take caution.
